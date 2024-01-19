Red Rock Lake, Brainard Lake Recreational Area, Colorado, USA

I have visited the Brainard Lake Recreation Area in Colorado in the Spring and Summer but got the itch to visit in the dead of Winter in the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The initial forecast for my window of time to get away on the weekend looked like a high percentage of snow.

I have been in the area when a snowstorm is blowing in the mountains, making poor visibility for any type of mountainscape photo, but I decided to go anyway. I invited a buddy, and we took some snow shoes along, just in case. We headed up early in the morning and started our trek from the snow parking lot with the sun visible in full swing.

I was hopeful for a great shot, at least at my favorite location on Red Rock Lake. We trudged up the snow-covered road to the lake, and fortunately, the sun was still out. What a glorious site to behold. I pulled out my camera in at least 35-mile-per-hour gusts to capture this scene.

The storm was headed our way just over the horizon of the majestic Rocky Mountains, and I was satisfied that I got some good shots. We ventured on and found ourselves in the storm on Brainard Lake, but that was ok...I got what I came for.

