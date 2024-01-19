Pollock Pines, CA, USA

A freak winter storm brought a large amount of snow to California's foothills and gold country in the past year. I spent the morning following snow plough and power worker trucks through the area's back roads to get to places where I knew of compositions from prior times of making images.

The roads were treacherous, and there were times when I was at a standstill for long periods while the maintenance crews made repairs and ploughed private roads attached. This location in the spring yields an amazing field of wildflowers until the cattle make their way to the pasture to feed.

Constant lens wiping was needed as the snow blew into the front element causing water spots. Proper snow exposure was challenging, with the falling snow and the forming fog. But the black trunks were made even darker with the moisture on the bark.

