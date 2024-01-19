Lake Dillon Winter Sunset, Summit County, Colorado, USA

An early winter sunset illuminates several snow-capped Rocky Mountain peaks surrounding an icy and partially frozen Lake Dillon in Summit County, Colorado. A man-made reservoir, Lake Dillon is a popular and easily accessible year-round outdoor attraction and one of the more notable and photographed features of Summit County.

It's an area I frequent pretty often, and I enjoy photographing the lake from different angles and perspectives and in different seasons and weather conditions throughout the year.

After a cold day of early-season skiing at one of the nearby ski resorts, I made a quick stop at a roadside overlook along Interstate 70 to take in the view. As the sun began to set, I was captivated by the pink and purple hues beginning to develop and tint the sky.

With temperatures in the single digits, I waited in the warm car for a bit in order to see how things would unfold, as well as to envision the most likely composition in my mind. Once it was clear that a good sunset scene was developing, I hopped out of the car and found a spot to set up my tripod along the rocky edge of the overlook.

I ended up having just enough time to compose a few shots as the setting sun lit up the icy lake and coloured the sky overhead. I used a middle aperture of f/11 for adequate depth of field, and in order to avoid including a service road around the lake and some unflattering power lines, I used a tighter 71mm focal length.

