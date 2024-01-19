This photo was taken on a wintery day in the Gulf of Finland at the headland's tip jutting into the open sea. About 80 kilometres away, across the horizon, you can see the coast of Estonia. The sea freezes here only in very cold winters, and even then, only briefly. So, if you want to take pictures of the frozen sea, you must be persistent and lucky. This time, I was lucky - I hadn't seen such beautiful light since then.

I wanted to capture the movement of the ice floes, so I used a long exposure time. The rocks in the foreground provide a stark contrast to the drifting ice floes. The stunning cloud formation in gorgeous pastel colours is the perfect finishing touch.

