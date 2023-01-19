West Fork Oak Creek, Sedona, AZ, USA

The red rock country around Sedona is a year-round playground for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts. Winter is my favorite time to visit as the snow and ice provide a stunning accent to the rocks, and fewer visitors mean more solitude on the trails. This was particularly true on a December hike up Oak Creek Canyon along the West Fork trail. The 'subway' formations along the creek were amazing, with icicles and a frozen creek complementing the scene.

