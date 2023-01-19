Campo Imperatore, Abruzzo, Italy

That freezing morning, I was supposed to be in another place taking pictures of the sunrise, which didn't turn out to be satisfying. I was discouraged because I lost the opportunity of the best light scenario of the entire trip since the day was getting cloudy. So I moved to the plain of Campo Imperatore, between the mountains, and I was shocked by the incredible landscape in front of my eyes.

A vast wild snow desert only crossed by an inaccessible road was deployed in front of me. Mount Sella Cavone dominated the southern side of the valley, topped by beautiful clouds. Despite the excessive cold, I scouted around to find an exciting composition that best resonated with the landscape and a foreground guiding the eye into the scene. Once I found the right spot, I quickly set up my tripod and made many attempts with manual focus stacking to get everything as sharp as possible.

The image turned out to be one of my best, demonstrating that it is important never to give up, even if the circumstances aren't promising

