Yavapai Point, South Rim, Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA

Sunset at Yavapai Point, South Rim, Grand Canyon. This image was captured as a summer monsoon storm was clearing and bright, warm light was flooding onto the canyons buttes and creating shadows in the distance.

Yavapai Point is the northernmost overlook at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon and the closest to the Colorado River, allowing for unobstructed views up and down the gorge, its deep twisting canyons, and multicolored butte formations.

At an altitude of 2,152 m (7,062 ft) above sea level from the Point you can observe the details of the geological history of the Grand Canyon. It is easily accessible and a perfect place to view and photograph the sunset at the Grand Canyon.

Yavapai Point is named for the Yavapai Native American tribe in Arizona. Yavapai -- literally means “people of the sun” (from enyaeva “sun” + pai “people”). Aptly named I would say!

While I was at the Point a young woman was photographing nearby and was distracted by some visitors and stepped back into her tripod and camera causing it to tumble down and over the rim. The park rangers told her it was not possible to retrieve her equipment. A very difficult and costly lesson and one we can all learn from.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

