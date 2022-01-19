Ke Ga Lighthouse, Ham Tan, Binh Thuan, Vietnam

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Ke Ga Lighthouse, Ham Tan - the oldest lighthouse in Vietnam. It was built by the French in 1897. It attracts a lot of tourists and photographers.

Capturing this lighthouse has been a dream of mine for a long time.

This photo I took in May 2016. I've been here twice before but couldn't take it because the weather was so bad.

I like to shoot backlit landscapes, especially at sunrise or sunset. The first time I came here, I was very disappointed, because the light at these two moments was in the opposite direction.

The second time, the weather was so bad.

And this is the third time (May 2016). Dawn, cloudy in the East, no sunshine, very low sea. The continental shelf is flat, allowing me to get very close to the lighthouse. 5:30 am, soft light, two Japanese tourists walking away, they did not miss this opportunity. You see them standing very close to the lighthouse. They stood still and looked at the lamp for a long time.

So I had time to make this photo. I decided to use the twin as a counterweight to the lighthouse.

However, in order to have a really large space for the photo, at the same time, the lamp is big enough, the two people are not too small. Sometimes, photographers have to make quick, decisive decisions to capture a moment. I decided to take advantage of the available conditions, I opened up the full width of the lens, getting as close as possible to take the shot.

My efforts yielded results like this. A vast space, a standard counterpoint to a landscape photo, and very vivid thanks to the presence of people, the pink color from the left turns to the bright green on the right of the image, giving a feeling of gentle, unicorn, peaceful - the sea right now is really our friend.

