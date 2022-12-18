Sunset At Yosemite National Park, California, USA

I was spending time in Yosemite National Park with a friend, my first time there. We had dumped first with heavy rain and then about 4 feet of snow. We were wondering if we would ever get out to take some photos.

The weather finally did turn more pleasant, and the roads were cleared out, so we decided to drive to Tunnel View for the sunset. At first, we could hardly see anything, but we decided we had nowhere else to go, so we sat in the car and hoped the conditions would improve.

We were delighted when we were rewarded with these beautiful colors as the sun set.

