Hoornse Vaart, Alkmaar, The Netherlands

Sometimes you will have to wait for some provided services. In this case, my car was scheduled to be at the dealer for service maintenance, and I had to (wanted to) spend a couple of hours around the city of Alkmaar. No problem there. As on previous occasions, I knew that on my bicycle, I could travel to several photographically lovely places in this historical city within a short time. Sunrise would be half an hour after the appointed time for my car, so I started planning this a couple of days in advance. Throughout the week, I had to adjust my plan several times as the weather forecast changed from fog to rain and cloudy. Finally, it settled with ‘some showers, but overall clear’ and nicely fresh! I finally decided to go to this location where three traditional windmills are placed next to a canal.

When I arrived, a raincloud passed behind the windmills and indeed, it was fully overcast. But within minutes, the rain passed further to the south, and even the moon showed itself for 60%. I decided to shoot wide angle and had to wait only a short time until the light was full on the windmills. I even waited for a cyclist to pass in my frame to the right-hand side to have a typically Dutch winter picture. With a couple more days of freezing, the canal would also be crowded with ice skaters. Unfortunately (but perhaps for the best), the rules by LPM are strict, so you only see the windmills along the frozen canal. I believe that the rural scene speaks for itself, although on the horizon, you may spot the outskirts of the city of Alkmaar.

