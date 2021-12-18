Stream on Wild Boar Fell, Yorkshie Dales National Park, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The plan was to climb Wild Boar Fell on a bright and sunny morning after several days of rain. Despite being mid October and the sun being lower in the sky, the light was still intense. On the short ascent we had to cross this stream. The back lit water cascading over a gritstone step caught my eye. it was the colour of tea due to its origins in the surrounding peat beds. I was attracted by the contrasting colours between the silvery water above the step and the almost golden hue below.

The shot was hand held and, in order to capture some movement in the water, I stopped down to f/22 which gave me a relatively slow shutter speed. I wasn't really expecting the shot to work and thought that the whole thing might have been blurred but I was pleased with the result that kept the background sharp but still managed to capture the water's movement. I was particularly pleased with tracks of the droplets. You don't always need a tripod!

