Moss Lake, Eagle Bay, NY, USA

Picture Story

This photo was shot in early October 2021. I had arrived at the lake during the early evening hours with just enough light to set up my tent and camp. Realizing that the best light for sunset had already passed it was my hope to perhaps get some decent night sky photos and then get up early for some sunrise shots.

To my chagrin clouds started to roll in and any hope for stars or possible Milkyway photos quickly turned south. I awoke around 5 am and started to scout around for some good composition. Finding the shot I wanted I just needed a little patience for the sun to start breaking through the fog. I was starting to give up hope that the fog would break anytime soon and was about to give up. Just as I was about to throw in the towel, the sun made just enough of an appearance to give off a perfect balance of light, haze, colors and reflection.

