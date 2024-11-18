Muehlenweg, Odenthal, Northrine Westfalia, Germany

I took a morning walk after a heavy snowstorm the night before – my usual route through some woods near my home. I was pretty lucky, as the sun came out and transformed the winter landscape into a real winter wonderland.

Those trees have never looked that fascinating. I was very happy, as the magic did not last very long. The snow and frost were already gone the next day. Snow is quite rare where we live, so to have the chance to walk in this is really a privilege.