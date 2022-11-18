Fall Woodland, Benezette, PA, USA

Woodland scenes in the Fall in Pennsylvania can provide some stunning photography.

I was photographing the Elk rut at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette, PA early in the morning of October 5, 2022. While viewing the Elk I happened to look over my shoulder to witness this stunning woodland scene of fall colors engulfed in fog. The lighting, fog and colors made for an iconic photograph of Pennsylvania woodland.

As photographers, we can get caught up in the moment, but just slowing down and being aware of what is around you can provide scenes like this.

