Wegelnburg, Schonau, Rhineland Palatinate, Germany

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Embers

Taken on my visit to a fort in the German state of Rhineland Palatinate.

The fort has a 360° view over the entire Palatinate forest, one of the largest uninterrupted forest areas in Germany. It was a beautiful morning with the mist hugging the undulating landscape. As soon as the sun started rising above the low lying mist, the entire landscape was painted in a bright orange hue accentuating the autumn leaves of some trees. I was fixated on a particularly similar composition for quite some time when I noticed at a distance this patch of pine trees diffracting the sunlight into streams making the few autumn trees shine bright like embers in a fire. Instantly put on the long lens, zoomed in into the scene and got my favourite shot from that day.

This location is beautiful all year round because of the wide view that it provides, but during autumn when the leaves of the forest are changing and the fog is hugging the landscape during sunrise, this location becomes a definite must visit.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now