Lake Lure Autumn Colors, North Carolina, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Rain seems to beckon to me to get out and photograph the effects of the wind, moisture and temperature upon the varying landscapes. In this case, I saw what appeared to me as a kind of fairyland,. This was brought about by the muted colors of autumn resting on top of the leaves as a blanket upon a bed. The branches were weighted down in graceful curves-almost appearing to bow as I walked past them. The path was dense with the fallen leaves and appeared shiny from the raindrops. It was indeed, a magical sight to behold.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now