Glen Affric Colours, Scotland

Picture Story

Glen Affric is often described as the most beautiful glen in Scotland, stretching for some 30 miles from Kintail in the west to near Cannich in the east. It is a classic landscape of beautiful and perfectly-placed lochs, mountains and is home to one of the largest remnants of the ancient Caledonian Pine Forest that once covered much of the Highland.

Glen Affric is popular with hillwalkers as it provides access to many Munros and Corbetts. The north side of the glen forms a ridge with eight Munro summits, with three further Munros at the western end of this ridge. The 70 km Affric Kintail Way runs along the south side of the glen.

Although beautiful at any time of year, autumn is the perfect time to visit for the combination of autumn colours and, hopefully, snow-capped mountains. The colours were at their peak during my visit in early November. But, as is expected in Scotland, I experienced the four seasons over the four days that I spent in Glen Affric, from glorious sunshine to moody storm light to mist and sideways rain and snow flurries - sometimes all in the same day.

The weather had been mixed on this particular day but improved towards sunset. I took this image shortly after 3pm, which was well into the golden hour at this time of year. The vibrant autumn colours glowing in the soft ambient light on the north bank of the River Affric caught my eye and were the main subject, but I made sure to include some of the trees on the south bank to balance the image. I used a polariser to help accentuate the colours and a neutral density graduated filter to balance the exposure.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

