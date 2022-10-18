Whatcom Falls, Bellingham, Washington, USA

A warm October morning at Whatcom Falls in Bellingham, Washington State. Not only we’re the colours popping, but there was a slight orange cast due to forest fire smoke. Due to the lack of rain and wind, most of the leaves are still on the trees. The sky was bright but fortunately for me, this area provided enough open shade that I could slow my shutter down to blur the water flow. I also used an neutral density filter to help with the effect.

