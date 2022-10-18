Snyder Middleswarth Natural Area, Pennsylvania, USA

A small stream in the mountains near my home in central Pennsylvania is a favorite place I like to visit and photograph, particularly in the fall as the trees start to shed their colorful leaves. The stream is too small to have a name, and it’s only one of thousands of streams in Pennsylvania. The state-owned natural area in which it flows see few visitors. However, a short section of the stream has sinuous lines that make it a very nice photo subject. The section also has deep green moss-covered rocks that contrast well with the water and leaves. I’ve photographed many autumn vistas, each encompassing landscape on a grand scale, but I also enjoy this small-scale detail that encapsulates autumn in Pennsylvania.

