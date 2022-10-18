Adamello National Park, Trento, Northern Italy

The Adamello-Brenta Nature Park, situated in the western Dolomites is the largest protected area in the Trentino area of northern Italy, and became a national park in 1967, the first of its kind throughout Italy.

The typical landscape of the central-southern main Alpine ridge characterizes the area: fir, beech and larch forests, wide flower meadows and alpine pastures can be found here. In addition, peat bogs, river courses and rocky areas extend over all altitudes. All known Alpine animals can be found here such as Deer and roe deer, chamois and squirrel, marmot and fox, badger, snow grouse, wood grouse and many more and most importantly within the nature park area also lives the brown bear, which was resettled in its original home in the Trentino in 1996 through the "Life Ursus" project.

The higher areas have a unique geological diversity, with the Brenta Dolomites to the east and the Adamello-Presanella massif to the west. Thanks to this unique geology and its geomorphological heritage, it is considered a UNESCO Geopark. The nature park includes numerous unspoiled valleys, such as Val di Fumo pictured in my shot, each with its own character and unique landscape.

This area is not too far from home and has been on my bucket list to visit for many years. I believe it is equally spectacular during the months of Spring where there is an abundance of water, and the high meadows are covered in flowers.

The hike to get to this protected area is about 13kms (about 8 miles) from the designated parking space and is not too difficult. Here a tripod is necessary and various filters in particular a polarizing filter. Lenticular clouds formed fairly quickly mid-morning only to be replaced by smaller cumulus and cirrus clouds and a considerable amount to haze in the late afternoon.

