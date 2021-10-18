Vermillion Lakes, Banff, Alberta, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Banff National Park has more than a dozen extremely photogenic lakes to explore, almost always with incredible mountains for backgrounds. Some of the easiest to access and photograph are the three Vermillion Lakes. Nestled between the Trans-Canada Highway and the Bow River, they are only about 2 km from the center of Banff. There is a walking trail that runs the approximately 4 km length of the lakes’ north shore as well as a paved auto road. In addition there are wetlands that interconnect the lakes. Because the lakes and mountains behind them are on a roughly east-west axis, they make great sunrise and sunset subjects.

Most photographers choose to make the imposing Mount Rundle the subject of their compositions, and I’m no exception. The slant-sided mountain is instantly recognizable as an icon of Banff National Park, but you shouldn’t limit yourself to it as there are plenty of other compositions. On this occasion after photographing Mt Rundle, I went to the third lake and found this quiet scene in a small cove. The sheltered spot made for clear water, a calm surface and nice reflections of the Sundance Range in the distance, just catching the first light of morning.

The prime season here is summer, July-August. The highways are well maintained in winter, though temperatures in January can be brutal. Of course, this is the time to go if you want to photograph the now famous bubbles in the frozen surface of the lakes. If one has the time, two weeks here is not too much. I would split the time evenly between Banff/Canmore, Lake Louise, Icefields Parkway and Jasper. I hope I can return one day to hike and photograph in nearby Mt Assiniboine Provincial Park in September when the larch turn yellow.

