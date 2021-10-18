Lake McDonald, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This photo was taken one summer in Glacier National Park, Montana. I took a drive to Apgar at the head of Lake McDonald, and around 6:30 am was happy to see the sun reveal a glassy lake with mist on the mountains. Needing a foreground to show depth, I located a spot on the rocky shore to include a dark layer of rocks, and composed to accent the "V" of the mountains.

This photo is old, but don't discount the experiences before digital cameras. This is a scanned slide, which those of us who have been taking photos for decades have to preserve our earlier photos by digital means. There are programs out there to up the resolution of photos, and of course always processing tools just like digital. I have always enjoyed the peacefulness of this photo, and of course the memory of taking it on a peaceful morning in the state I grew up in. It can never be recreated just like any photo, only preserved with modern technology.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now