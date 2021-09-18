Minneapolis Clouds, Minnesota, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I saw low clouds moving fast through downtown Minneapolis and immediately thought- time-lapse.

I knew the Franklin Ave bridge would be a good place from which to view the city. When I arrived, there was a light rain. I didn't want to get my photo gear wet, so I took my phone and walked onto the bridge to check the scene. I shot a time-lapse and some photos. I edited this photo in Photoshop. I clone out some orange hi way cones, added a slight blur to the road, duplicated the image on screen blending mode and masked this to just affect the lights, brightened the foreground buildings and increased the saturation of the yellows.

