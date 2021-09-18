Loughrigg Fell, Lake District, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

In what now were clearly idyllic times pre-COVID, my wife and I spent three weeks driving around Great Britain visiting the Jurassic Coast, North Wales and the Lake District. Our first stop in the Lake District was Windemere, where we stayed in Ambleside. I had come with several excellent photo guidebooks that provided detailed information on the many iconic locations. While I knew about UK bank holidays, I didn’t know about school holidays, and we arrived in the midst of one.

The little town was packed with people, and the car parks at various points of interest were packed with cars. Luckily we stayed at a wonderful B&B, and the owners were avid hikers. They provided us with maps and plenty of advice on where we could go to escape the crowds.

One such hike was a three mile trek from Ambleside up Loughrigg Fell. Along the way, we stopped at Loughrigg Tarn to capture images of nice reflections in its still waters. After a brief rest enjoying this quiet place, we continued up the hill, where we came upon an old stone wall. The path went through a gap that led to a commanding view of Windemere below. I had hoped for a colorful sunset over the lake, but storm clouds were gathering. I spotted a tree next to the wall and some lichen covered rock outcroppings nearby. I thought the stone and tree made a perfect foil for the dramatic storm clouds.

This image is a three frame manual blend done in Affinity Photo. I find that images with skies like this often have at least as much dynamic range as ones with a colorful sunrise or sunset.

