River Teifi, Henllan, Wales

Overcast days are my favourite for exploring and photographing local woodland because of the much-reduced contrast allowing the capture of greater detail. This spot is in Henllan, just beneath the old stone bridge built in 1885. Many trees here are under preservation orders because of their interest and, in some cases, rarity.

Taking great care, I had to move quite close to the river's edge on the moss-covered rocks where the water was very deep and fast-moving. Further upstream are shallower rapids, which were responsible for the foam on the surface of the water.

I set up the camera on its tripod, used a cable release with the silent shutter for minimum vibration, and chose the neutral density mode to achieve the blur in the moving foam. Of a sequence of photos, this was my preference because of the spiralling pattern of the foam.

