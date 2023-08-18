Ganoga Falls, Ricketts Glen State Park, Pennsylvania, USA

Ricketts Glen State Park in northeastern Pennsylvania features more than 20 waterfalls along hiking trails. The waterfalls attract many visitors to the park, especially during the fall foliage season. I have hiked to the falls many times in all four seasons.

During autumn, I try to photograph waterfalls there earlier on a cloudy morning when fog might still linger, and there are fewer people on the trails. On this particular autumn morning, it was not only cloudy and foggy, but it was also pouring rain. The rain helped to saturate the colors, but it also saturated me. After a couple of hours of photographing several waterfalls along the trails, I slogged back to my car. This image is of Ganoga Falls, the tallest waterfall in the park.

