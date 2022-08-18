View From Grinnell Glacier Trail, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

View from Grinnell Glacier trail in Glacier National Park in Montana. I spent a glorious week camping and hiking in Glacier National Park with friends. This trail was very strenuous, but the views were worth it. This trail is 11.2 miles, and it takes an average of 5 hours 30 minutes to complete. This is a popular area, and there were a lot of other people hiking that day. Beautiful Iceberg lake lies nestled in a spectacular steep-walled cirque down below.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now