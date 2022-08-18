Buachaille Etive Mor, Highlands, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Looking for snow on a long weekend trip to the Highlands of Scotland in December and found rain, lots of rain. This image was taken in between squally showers near the end of the day so managed to get a bit of colour in the sky from the low sun. Usually a spot where you will meet other photographers, funnily enough I had the place to myself. I only stopped here on the way home after a disappointing few days, glad I did.

