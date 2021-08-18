Pembrokeshire Coast, Wales

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

I took this image on a trip to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, in the south-west of Wales. I hadn’t been to Pembrokeshire before and was amazed at how far it was – a good 90 minutes from the end of the M4 motorway to the west coast. I was also amazed at how beautiful and empty it was – Cornwall without the people!

The Pembrokeshire Coast is one of the smallest of the UK’s National Parks, but has one of the most diverse landscapes. Rugged cliffs, tranquil inlets and broad sandy beaches are backed by hills, estuaries, valleys and woodlands. Nowhere in the National Park is more than ten miles from the coast. A spectacular coastal path runs for 290km, with a total ascent of about 10,000 metres!

I decided to visit Strumble Head (Pen Strwmbl, in Welsh), a rocky headland on the most rugged and remote stretch of the Pembrokeshire Coast. I took some pictures of Strumble Lighthouse, which was built in 1908 to help protect the sea traffic between Ireland and Fishguard Harbour and is perched on a tiny island just off the coast. I then wandered along the coastal path and came across this stunning view. I anchored the bottom of the image with the cliff, in part as I did not want to set up my tripod too close to the edge but also so that the eye could zig zag and meander through the image. I used a neutral density graduated filter to balance the exposure between the land and the sky and a polarising filter to reduce the glare on the water, enhance the colours and slow the shutter speed. The sea was calm so no further filtration was required. Mother Nature did the rest.

