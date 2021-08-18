Glacier Lake, Montana, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

My wife and I got to spend a few weeks this summer up in Montana because of a work obligation, which was a fine way to escape the summer heat in Phoenix. We were based in Bozeman and while the temperatures were nice, all the wildfire smoke in the region was quite noticeable. Fortunately for us, a good friend lives in town and planned out a day hike for us out in the Beartooth Mountains where there was a good chance of getting some clear skies.

About a two hour drive from Bozeman, the Beartooths are dramatic granite peaks that are also home to crisp mountain streams and glacial lakes at around 10,000 ft. We did the hike to Glacier Lake near the MT/WY border (the trail eventually crosses over into WY) and the scenery was outstanding.

Glacier Lake is one of three lakes that effectively back up against each other (Little Glacier Lake and Emerald Lake are the other two) and each one has its own shade of vibrant teal/blue that sets it off from the rocks and trees. This shot is from a rocky outcropping above Glacier Lake looking NW. The stiff breeze added a nice bit of texture to the water and the glacier remnants added just the right amount of accent to the imposing mountain peaks. Its not hard to understand what makes Montana such a special place to explore in the summertime.

