Watson Lake, Prescott, Arizona, USA

This little cottonwood tree, with its twisted trunk and delicate branches, has seen so very much – so many lovely sunrises and sunsets, storms and placid days, and seasons. Its stately form and quiet strength pay tribute to all of these events over the many years.

I first noticed this tree several years ago. Since I didn't have my camera with me, I made a note of its location, intending to return later to explore the area more and possibly photograph this little gem. The tree's location initially captured my interest.

It is situated among a group of granite boulders that project into an inlet on the lake, with the tree near the end of the rock promontory and isolated both in space and also from any other trees. When I was finally able to approach the tree, though, I became more fascinated with its shape. What captivated me was what Jay Maisel would refer to as its gesture. I found it quite graceful with its sweeping branches bending to the left and its bowed posture. The tree has such dignity and grandly stands in relief against the sky.

On the day I took this photograph, I also made many others that included the tree. Some were taken from an elevated perspective to set the tree against the water; others much lower to push the tree up into the sky. Still, other photographs showed the tree from a near viewpoint, while others took in more of the scene because they were made from further back. This one, however, is the one I like the best because it tells a larger story of the tree, where it lives, and how it lives, survives and thrives in a barren and unprotected setting.

