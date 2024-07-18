Smith Valley, Kila, Montana, USA

I hadn't planned on taking this photo on this particular morning as I was driving to a different area to try my luck at some bird photography.

This lonely tree always catches my eye when I drive that way from my home. The light just happened to be filtering in underneath a clearing storm that morning, so I thought now was the time to get this photo.

It's frequently foggy in the mornings in this area during spring. After wading through the wet grass without the proper clothing, I was thoroughly soaked from the waist down. I tried several compositions and finally settled on this one.

The sun was still low in the sky, and as the fog started to lift, sunshine started lighting up the background. I processed it in Adobe Camera Raw and made further adjustments to light and color in Photoshop.

