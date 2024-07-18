Quivira National Wildlife Refuge, Stafford County, Kansas, USA

I return to Quivira National Wildlife Refuge in Stafford County, Kansas, when in the area. Its 22,135 acres encompass rare inland salt marsh and sand prairie, a designated Wetland of Global Importance.

On a crisp fall morning, I arrived before dawn, eager to capture the fleeting blue hour and golden light. While a pre-scouted location held potential, I ventured further down the road. There, I set up a tripod/camera upon a lone cottonwood, its fall colours ablaze, standing proudly beside a seldom-used country road.

Side lighting highlighted the tree's vibrant foliage, while warm morning light painted the scene in a golden hue. As the light turned from golden to white, I continued to snap photos, knowing that frames while the prairie was covered in the golden light would be the one. I returned my equipment to the car, grabbed coffee from the thermos and enjoyed the morning on the hood of the car – another morning well spent.

