Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, USA

Sunrise in Bryce Canyon was a last-minute decision before descending into the canyon country of southern Utah. As I awoke this morning, a night's worth of 12 inches of fresh snow accumulated. I walked out along the rim and found this scene, unprepared for this amount of snow.

The untouched snow drift, the lone tree, the blowing snow and the sunrise light came together to create this cohesive image. I framed this strategically to showcase the undulation of lines from the snow drift to the distant rim, taking the eye on a calming ride through the scene and landing on the distant hoodoos, all while taking in each detail along the way.

This winter, I will be leading a group of four to photograph this pristine landscape, just as I have in years past. Reach out to join.

