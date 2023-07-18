Pahoa, HI, USA

This is a beautiful view from Gov't Beach Road in Pahoa, looking towards Hilo. This is taken with my phone; I take pictures every time we walk because of the beauty. You can see the edge of an Ironwood tree, along with Mauna Kea in the background. They are all along the road. This is where we take our walks. Our walk goes from shore views into the jungle. It's such a beautiful area. It passes through the Nanawale Forest, which is a beautiful jungle. There are a variety of birds as well as wild pigs.

