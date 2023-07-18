Key West, Florida, USA

This photo was taken off the westernmost docks in April in Key West, Florida, at sunset, looking into the sun. The weather was perfect, but shooting nearly directly into the sun is always challenging. I tried to capture the black silhouettes of the sailboats backlit by the sun at the most golden portion of the golden hour. We drove to Key West from Miami after my spouse had competed in the Miami open water swim. As West Virginians, we were happy to be in the warm Southlands in early spring. This was a great time to see Key West for the first time. It was warm but not too hot, and we saw the sights before winding up at the docks just before sunset. We joined a large crowd for what turned out to be a spectacular sunset. Capturing just the sun, the sea, and a few sailboats emphasized the simplicity of the landscape. I would definitely recommend April for a visit, so long as you can avoid college and public school holidays. There was no considerable crowd to interfere with the fun.

