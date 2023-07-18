Gyirong, Tibet, China

The land route to Mount Kailash in Tibet starts at Kathmandu in Nepal. After crossing over at the border outpost at the China border, the first stop for altitude acclimatisation is Gyirong in Tibet. Travellers usually stay overnight in a guest house. The next stop is Saga.

I was stunned by this view from the window of our guest house the morning after the overnight stay. This was at dawn, and the snow-capped mountain was partially shrouded in clouds. I frantically started clicking away at this scene.

The land route from here to Darchen is about 600 km. Mount Kailash trek starts from here.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now