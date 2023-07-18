Eckero, Aland Islands, Finland

The endless day. Can you believe this picture was shot close to midnight? In the upper latitudes of the earth, as the summer approaches, the days tend to get longer until the summer solstice in June. In places above the Arctic Circle, the sun goes hardly below the horizon for about a month during this period. In the Nordics, the weekend after the summer solstice (21st June) is a time for partying, celebration, and a holiday. Making the most use of my time, I decided to head to the Åland Islands for a backpacking trip. While during the days I spent pedalling across the main island, at night, I could come out of my tent to see the colours that the setting sun would show to the spectators. This picture was shot along the western coast of the mainland of Aland Islands.

