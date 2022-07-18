Smiths Beach Sunrise, Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
It was another dark stormy morning as I headed out before sunrise hoping to find something worthwhile to photograph. I actually like the challenge of finding ways to capture the best of whatever nature throwes my way, and based on the sky this morning, I had decided it was probably going to be a black and white image of soime sorts.
Believing that I was not going to capture anything to amazing, I decided to head east on the beach and explore where I hadn't been for years.
Right on cue the clouds began to open up and the sun pushed its way above the distant coastral hills.
I quickly re-adjusted my settings as light and colour filled the rockpools and managed to snap off some photos for a focus stack.
Minutes later more storm clouds pushed in and I packed up, feeling pretty happy with what I had managed to capture.
