    Smiths Beach Sunrise, Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia

    By Steve Wickenton

    It was another dark stormy morning as I headed out before sunrise hoping to find something worthwhile to photograph. I actually like the challenge of finding ways to capture the best of whatever nature throwes my way, and based on the sky this morning, I had decided it was probably going to be a black and white image of soime sorts.

    Believing that I was not going to capture anything to amazing, I decided to head east on the beach and explore where I hadn't been for years.

    Right on cue the clouds began to open up and the sun pushed its way above the distant coastral hills.

    I quickly re-adjusted my settings as light and colour filled the rockpools and managed to snap off some photos for a focus stack.

    Minutes later more storm clouds pushed in and I packed up, feeling pretty happy with what I had managed to capture.

