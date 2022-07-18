Palm Coast, Florida, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Heading to Florida to photograph seascapes was a first. My goal was to see if seascapes would provide me the same high as photographing in snow, to learn to use filters more efficiently, and to capture seascapes and waves. I wanted o experiment with capturing the action, the color of the inside of the waves, and the slow motion of water flowing over the rocks. This image was among the first images captured. It was challenging to set up my tripod among the coquina rocks made up of millions of tiny clams that died and accumulated for thousands of years, that are found along the state's coastline. By the last day of my trip, I had learned that I favor snow where there are no bugs and bites while I enjoyed photographing with my wide-angle lens, using filters, being exposed to the world of ocean photography, learning about tides, and learning how hard it is to photograph waves regardless of shutter speed.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

