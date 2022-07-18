Kalmthoutse Heide, Kalmthout, Belgium

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

On un regulair base I visit the Kalmhoutse heide past three years in every season, for me the best season starts in mid august because the nlooming heather, also the mist seasons starts then most of the time, because lot fens are there to find. This picture was taken in late January, night had frozen the heather and ground, what was a welcome pleasure by coincidence. I arrived in the dark and walk to the dune where the birch stand alone on the edge of it.

Although I where comfortable outdoor clothes with gloves, my hands where very cold that morning, mostly because it’s very cold at the time i went. Slowly the sun came out, clouds where high in the sky, and slowly the colors came in the sky and this time also the clouds. Luck was with me, also less foggy that morning. For this shot I used a tripod and a lee landscape polarizer. The result is a single shot editing done in Adobe Lightroom

