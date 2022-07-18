Jokulsarlon, Vatnajokull National Park, Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

It was early June, with the sun staying bellow the horizon for no more than two hours I had the possibility of great light from 9pm until 5am. After a cloudy sunset, strong winds start blowing. It just not took the low clouds away, revealing some high clouds, but also created lots of waves at the glacier lagoon. Those waves brought some icebergs to the lagoon beach. Even with the wind making shooting a hard task, it was the perfect scenery for a dramatic capture.

