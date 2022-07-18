    Search
    Chapel Bridge Sunrise, Lucerne Canton, Switzerland
    By Michelle Meney

    The Kapellbrücke (Chapel Bridge) in Lucerne is Europe's oldest timber bridge. Built around 1360, it was almost destroyed by a fire in 1993. The bridge spans the Reuss river and uniquely features interior triangular frames that contain paintings dating to the 17th century, depicting local events in the city history.

    This photo was taken during sunrise, the only time you can find the bridge empty of people! As the sunrise lit the buildings alongside the river, you can see the reflection of the sun and rays from the river up through a bridge opening.

