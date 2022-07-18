Chapel Bridge Sunrise, Lucerne Canton, Switzerland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The Kapellbrücke (Chapel Bridge) in Lucerne is Europe's oldest timber bridge. Built around 1360, it was almost destroyed by a fire in 1993. The bridge spans the Reuss river and uniquely features interior triangular frames that contain paintings dating to the 17th century, depicting local events in the city history.

This photo was taken during sunrise, the only time you can find the bridge empty of people! As the sunrise lit the buildings alongside the river, you can see the reflection of the sun and rays from the river up through a bridge opening.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now