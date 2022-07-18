Buachaille Etive Mor, Glencoe, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

It seems that my photographic adventures are often marked by a bad beginning. My first trip to the UK was scrambled by an Icelandair pilots strike. We arrived in Glencoe late without our checked luggage, which included my wading boots. The day was saved by our B&B host, David, who turned out to be an avid photographer. He graciously offered me his Wellies (in my size!). David knew most of the Glencoe locations and offered valuable advice on routes and parking.

I first became aware of the photographic potential of the Scottish Highlands through the images of UK photographers Joe Cornish and David Ward. Many of the scenes from this area have an appealing austere quality that I had seen in places as different as the American Southwest and Iceland. At first I was a bit confused by which locations were which because of the Scottish Gaelic names. Then I came upon Dimitri Vasileiou’s ebook, Landscape Photographer’s Guide to Glencoe, Scotland. Now all of these wonderful images fell into place.

The stress of the trip from Iceland to Scotland faded quickly with our first sunrise in Glencoe. I found the iconic little waterfall. After shooting it, I wandered upstream to photograph Buachaille Etive Mor itself. The mountain glowed in the first light, and the clouds in the western sky were nicely colored. I used a long exposure to smooth the water so it would provide a non-distracting dark foreground to the mountain and sky. Our travel problems had definitely been worth it to be here on this morning.

