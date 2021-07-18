Northern Lights, Hofn, Iceland

TAKE PART • WIN $100
Picture Story
The experience to see the dancing northern lights is surreal and so heart warming.
It was a week into the trip and the skies became clear after 2 days of continuous rains. We reached our next destination in Iceland. After a sumptuous dinner, we reached our beautiful cabin. I stepped out of the cabin to see if we were lucky to see the colorful northern lights and we were. I quickly got the tripod, camera and here is a picture of the northern lights with the beautiful cabin in the foreground.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor