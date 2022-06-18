St Benets Mill, Thurne, Norfolk, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This shot was taken about 100g minds after sunset and behind me. This is the perfect example of why you should look behind you.

This shows St Benets Mill which is one of the former wind pumps that helped to control the water level on the Norfolk Broards.

This wind pump was built in in 1775 and continued to work for 150 years, under going a number of alterations during its life with the final one being the addition of the traditional Norfolk boat shaped cap.

