Playa De Las Catedrales, Galicia, Spain

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The Beach of the Cathedrals is one of the most visited tourist destinations in Galicia (Spain). It deserves to be visited at any time of the day, but especially at high tide, when the water reaches the cliffs, and at sunset, when the sun's rays play to sneak through the gaps in the rocks. I got to the cliff lookout a little before sunset and decided to use the two rocks as my main subject. Unfortunately, the sky was not filled with spectacular colours but with light blue and violet tones that contrasted with the aquamarine of the sea.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now