San Juan, Puerto Rico

On vacation in San Juan, PR took a walk to explore, went to the Castillo San Cristobal and noticed this coastal vista in the distance. We hiked a bit to the top of a small hill running along the island's east coast.

The weather was changing rapidly, and the storm clouds were rolling in. As the weather changed, the streets cleared, and I saw my opportunity to take a shot at this beautiful vista.

After taking the picture, I converted it to black and white, then added a filter to create an interesting effect. I love the mood of this picture - dark and gloomy with some color of hope.

