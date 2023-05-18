Near Yarlour Island, Antarctica

After crossing the Drake Channel on our way to Antarctica, we encountered a couple of days of grey, snowy weather. Luckily as we approached the continent, the weather broke, and the rest of the trip was sunny. Our adventure included travel by Zodiac to look for whales and twice-daily landings on the continent.

It was a wonderful experience to be surrounded by thousands of penguins who seemed just as curious about us as we did about them. Truly a trip of a lifetime.

