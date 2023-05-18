Haworth, Yorkshire, England

We went out to see the Nasa rocket launch, only to be met with thick and heavy fog. Haworth looked pretty as ever in the fog. So I decided to capture the scene using my camera and tripod.

It was a really dramatic scene; luckily, I managed to capture it using the tripod, 3-stop ND filter, trigger release cable and slow shutter speed.

The colours were beautiful and vibrant; the fog was thick and heavy, and the clouds were dramatic, too.

